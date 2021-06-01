CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Geraldine M. (Ames) Stafford, 85, of Canton died peacefully in her home on Thursday, May 27, 2021 where she was surrounded by her loving family and under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice.
Geraldine was born September 5, 1935, a daughter to the late Gerald and Ruth (Briggs) Ames. She attended Crary Mills Country School and graduated from Canton Central. On July 4, 1958, Geraldine was married to John Elbert Stafford. Geraldine worked at Bandbox Dry Cleaners, Ralph’s Restaurant and did in home child care.
Geraldine loved to cook, bake and crochet. If you hadn’t eaten her lasagna, donuts or homemade chocolates, you most like had been wrapped in one of the many afghans she crocheted over the years.
Geraldine is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, John; by children, Thomas (Anna) Stafford; Ruth (Robert) Sessions and Sheila (Michael) Cornwell; four grandchildren, Rachael Hurlbut, Ralph (Courtney) Monroe, TJ (Samantha) Stafford and Cassandra Stafford; great-grandchildren, Brian, Grace and Luke Hurlbut, Andrew Nezezon, Harlan, Nolan and Norah Monroe and Chloe Stafford. Also surviving are a special Sister-in-law, Norma Ames and dozens of nieces and nephews. Geraldine was the last surviving of her eight siblings.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, NY 13676; Canton Rescue Squad, 77 Riverside Drive; Canton, NY 13617 or to American SIDS Institute, 528 Raven Way; Naples, Florida 34110.
