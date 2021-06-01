Getting warmer day by day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clouds will clear out gradually and we’ll have a beautiful, sunny afternoon.
We could see a few sprinkles in the morning, but the afternoon will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.
It will be mostly sunny Wednesday. There’s a very small chance of rain later in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
Rain is likely Thursday. Highs will be around 70.
There’s a 40 percent chance of lingering showers on Friday morning. The rest of the day will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
It will feel like summer for the weekend.
It will be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s both days.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
