Hundreds line up for food in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The pandemic is clearly winding down in northern New York.
The need it created is not.
There was a long line Tuesday afternoon for a food distribution in Ogdensburg.
Cars lined the streets early, and the distribution began an hour before it’s scheduled start time. Put on by the American Dairy Association North East, 450 boxes of food were given out, some families taking multiple boxes home to share with others.
Mayor Mike Skelly was on hand to help out.
“People in the Salvation Army saw this, they contacted me. Other people contacted me last night to come and help - and there is a need, there is a need in every community in the country, and that’s why this is such a great program to help them,” Skelly said.
The Ogdensburg distribution was one of two in St. Lawrence County Tuesday. Another one in Gouverneur distributed 450 boxes to families, at Gouverneur Elementary School.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.