James M. Hayes, 30, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - James M. Hayes, 30, of East Orvis Street, tragically passed away Friday, May 29, 2021 in Massena from injuries he suffered in a car-pedestrian accident.
James was born in Syracuse on April 13, 1991, the son of Charlene M. Hayes. He was working for Twin Leaf in Hogansburg as a fuel attendant and had worked previously for Bears Den. James enjoyed socializing with his friends and loved the precious times he was able to spend with his family especially his nieces and nephews.
James is survived by his mother, Charlene of Tennessee; his son, Branson of Massena; his siblings, Nick Miller, June (Ken) Markowski, Dorothy Brown (Robert Bullock), Starr (Zachery) Elliott, Scott (Morgan) Miller, and Samantha Miller; his companion, Tristan Wolcott; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his niece, Abrianna Miller.
A celebration of his life will be held at a time and location to be announced.
Arrangements are with Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
