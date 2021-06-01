Jefferson County’s COVID rate drops below 2 percent

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County’s “positivity rate” for COVID-19 has dropped below 2 percent.
County administrator Robert Hagemann announced the results Tuesday afternoon, calling them “one of the most encouraging weekend updates that we’ve generated in quite some time.”
In the four days since the county last reported results, there were only 22 positive tests out of 1,532 tests processed.
That puts the infection rate at 1.6 percent.
Also, the number of people recovering increased by 37, hospitalizations went down by one, and there were no new deaths.
There have been 7,118 cases of COVID in Jefferson County since the pandemic began.
Likewise, St. Lawrence County reported few new infections, only eight over the long holiday weekend into Tuesday.
38 cases are active in St. Lawrence County, with four people hospitalized and no new deaths.
In all, the county has seen 7,489 cases of COVID since the pandemic began.
And Lewis County also reported eight new cases over the Memorial Day weekend, with no new deaths, but one more person hospitalized, for a total of three.
In all, the county has seen 2,358 cases since the pandemic began.
