Movie Night at the Clayton Opera House

News of the World Starring Tom Hanks

News of the World, June 10 at 7:00 pm (Source: Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton | June 1, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 1:18 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

Thursday, June 10 at 7:00 pm

Tickets are $5 per person and are ONLY available by calling the box office: 315-686-2200

*Doors open at 6:15pm

War veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd embarks on a new mission five years after the conclusion of the Civil War: he goes from town to town to share news about presidents, queens, catastrophes, feuds, and other interesting affairs from all around the world. In one of his stops, he meets Johanna, a 10-year-old girl who has been living with the Kiowa people for the last six years. When she is ordered to return to her biological aunt and uncle, Kidd decides to accompany her.

Directors: Paul Greengrass Production year: 2020 Rating: PG-13 Studio: Universal Pictures Runtime: 118 minutes Cast: Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Marvel, Ray McKinnon, Helena Zengel, Mare Winningham

