Movie Night at the Clayton Opera House

War veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd embarks on a new mission five years after the conclusion of the Civil War: he goes from town to town to share news about presidents, queens, catastrophes, feuds, and other interesting affairs from all around the world. In one of his stops, he meets Johanna, a 10-year-old girl who has been living with the Kiowa people for the last six years. When she is ordered to return to her biological aunt and uncle, Kidd decides to accompany her.