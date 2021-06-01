NY State Police agency struggles to diversify

New state troopers stand during the 201st graduation ceremony of the New York State Police in Albany in 2014. (Source: Mike Groll)
By Associated Press | June 1, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 5:39 AM

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York State Police agency remains overwhelmingly white, an imbalance some troopers say is rooted in a legacy of racism.

Of the agency’s more than 4,700 troopers, only 4 percent are Black and 6 percent are Hispanic. Those are paltry proportions compared to the 16 percent and 19 percent of the state’s population those groups respectively constitute.

A half-dozen minority troopers told The Associated Press that discrimination has flourished within the agency. Some spoke of being subjected to racist slurs or imagery.

The acting superintendent of the State Police told the AP he is committed to recruiting more Black and Hispanic troopers and commanders.

