OONY Baroque Concert

The concert opens with the scintillating energy of Antonio Vivaldi’s Concerto in G Major “Alla Rustica.” Peter Warlock’s Capriol Suite, an audience favorite, features a variety of elegant Renaissance dances. ONNY musicians look forward to performing Starburst, written in 2012 by the rising American female composer, Jessie Montgomery. She was recently named Composer in Residence for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Finally, the virtuosic and noble sounds of Geminiani’s Concerto Grosso in D Minor “La Folia” conclude the concert.