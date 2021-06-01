OONY Baroque Concert

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Baroque & Beyond
Conductor:
Kenneth Andrews
Due to the ongoing pandemic, ONNY has postponed its Baroque concert, scheduled for February 13 and 14, 2021. The concert is re-scheduled for Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6, streaming online. We regret any inconvenience this may cause.
VIVALDI Concerto Grosso in G Major “Alla Rustica” HAYDN Cello Concerto in D major, H.VIIb/2, Mvt. II and III WARLOCK Capriol Suite, Based on Dance Tunes from Arbeau’s “Orchésographie” MONTGOMERY Starburst (2012) GEMINIANI Concerto Grosso in D Minor, H. 143 “La Folia”
Soloist: Joyce Cheng, Cello, Winner of the 2020 Young Artist Competition
Featuring: The Bravura Baroque Orchestra of The Orchestra of Northern New York
Pre-Concert Conversation with Joyce Cheng
The Baroque Orchestra of ONNY proudly presents a program that goes beyond the Baroque time period to include music from the Classical period, the 21st century, and a set of dances written in the style of the 16th century Renaissance.
The concert opens with the scintillating energy of Antonio Vivaldi’s Concerto in G Major “Alla Rustica.” Peter Warlock’s Capriol Suite, an audience favorite, features a variety of elegant Renaissance dances. ONNY musicians look forward to performing Starburst, written in 2012 by the rising American female composer, Jessie Montgomery. She was recently named Composer in Residence for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Finally, the virtuosic and noble sounds of Geminiani’s Concerto Grosso in D Minor “La Folia” conclude the concert.
Cellist Joyce Cheng, Clifton Park, offers a stirring solo performance of the 2nd and 3rd movements from the beautiful Cello Concerto in D Major by Franz Joseph Haydn.
Occurrences:
Date:
Saturday, June 5, 2021 - 7:30pm
Streaming Online Concert
Date:
Sunday, June 6, 2021 - 3:00pm
Streaming Online Concert
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.