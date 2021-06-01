Rapids, Red & Black gearing up for summer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After having to take last year off because of the pandemic, the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds is becoming a busy place once again this summer.
The Watertown Rapids and Watertown Red & Black are getting ready for their seasons ahead.
The collegiate league Rapids are preparing for their season opener this Thursday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.
The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. following pregame ceremonies that start about 6 p.m.
The Auburn Doubledays will provide the opening-night opposition. Auburn was a long-time part of the New York-Penn League. Now the Doubledays name is used for the Perfect Game league team.
One other note: former Watertown Cyclone Ryan Peters gets the start Thursday night for the Rapids.
Rapids coach Ben Moxley and the Rapids front office announced that Monday night.
While the Rapids open up their season on Thursday, the oldest semiprofessional football team in America will open practice this week.
The Watertown Red & Black start practicing Tuesday night at the Alex Duffy fairgrounds.
The Red & Black season starts in August and there’ve been informal workouts.
Practice now starts for real with locker rooms opening at 5:30 p.m. and practice getting underway at 7.
