Sackets Harbor landmark for sale

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A historic home in Sackets Harbor is hitting the market for the first time in more than 200 years.
To visit Camp Manor, on General Smith Drive, is to take a tour back in time.
Everything from the knocker on the front door to the glass and wood inside, will bring you back to the early 1800s. The home is the legacy of Colonel Elisha Camp, who - with his brother-in-law Augustus Sacket - made a life here.
(Sackets Harbor is named after Augustus.)
Camp married in 1811 and moved in in 1813, explained George Smith.
The house has been passed down generation after generation and now, 200 years later, it’s with Smith, the great-great-great-great grandson of Elisha.
Smith’s family has kept the home alive and in its original condition, but he says it’s time for another family to cherish it.
It’s beyond my resources and passion and time I want to spend in it, and now we’re looking for a new steward who will care for it and keep it in their family for another 200 years,” Smith said.
The home is listed with Garlock Realty for half a million dollars - but family members say the historical value is priceless.
“It’s a symbol of what Sackets Harbor was, especially around the War of 1812. What my forefathers, my sisters, my fourth grandparents invested in the community. They built this to last, they wanted it to last, and it has lasted,” Smith said.
Though the walls are bare of artifacts now, donated to historical societies and military establishments, the Camp legacy remains - on the grounds that are now known as the Sackets Harbor Battlefield. The land was donated by the Camp family, descendants who made their own historical marks, like Anna McQuaid, the first female mayor of a village in New York and the first female chief of police, and Brigadier General Tully McCrea, college roommate to the infamous General George Custer of the Battle of Little BigHorn.
Plus, the home has had famous visitors like President Ulysses Grant.. who was business partners with the Camp family, Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and James Monroe, and the Princes of Hawaii, who visited on a world tour in 1849.
The home - registered as a National Historic Landmark - will leave family ownership for the first time in 200 years, but Smith says the stories within it will remain.
“The memories will always be here. The connection with it is never gonna end, as long as it’s standing -and there’s nothing that says it won’t be standing quite a while longer.”
Read more about the history of Camp Manor at campmanor.org.
