Sackets Harbor landmark for sale

Though the walls are bare of artifacts now, donated to historical societies and military establishments, the Camp legacy remains - on the grounds that are now known as the Sackets Harbor Battlefield. The land was donated by the Camp family, descendants who made their own historical marks, like Anna McQuaid, the first female mayor of a village in New York and the first female chief of police, and Brigadier General Tully McCrea, college roommate to the infamous General George Custer of the Battle of Little BigHorn.