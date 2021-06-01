Stacie L. Myers, 50, of Massena

Stacie was born on October 25, 1970 in Massena, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Florence (Arnold) Myers. She attended school at Massena Central, and Graduated from Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School on Cape Cod, MA in 1988 as a member of the National Honor Society and also made the Deans List. She graduated from State University of New York at Potsdam in 1993 where she was a member of Pi Mu Epsilon. Stacie then went on to receive her Masters at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL. Stacie taught High School Math at Franklin Academy in Malone for over 20 years, retiring in January of 2020 due to illness. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed traveling and loved her cats dearly.