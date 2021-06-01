Syracuse Stage “Master Harold and the Boys”

Streaming June 16 - July 4, 2021

Syracuse Stage “Master Harold and the Boys”
Master Harold and the Boys streaming June 16--July 4. (Source: Syracuse Stage)
By Craig Thornton | June 1, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 1:54 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY)

Syracuse Stage Presents “Master Harold and the Boys”

Video on Demand – Stream at home

By : Athol Fugard

Directed by : Gilbert McCauley

June 16 - July 4, 2021

Written in 1982, “Master Harold” . . . and the Boys ranks among the very best of the great South African playwright Athol Fugard’s work. Set in 1950 in Port Elizabeth, this remarkable play exposes the corrosiveness of systemic racism with raw, unsentimental honesty. The play is autobiographical (“the most intensely personal thing I have ever written” - Fugard) and originates in a friendship between a white teenager and a Black man, who is a kind of surrogate father and an employee of the family’s struggling tearoom. When stressful circumstances overwhelm the teen, he lashes out in misdirected and emotionally devastating fury that in an instant threatens to undermine years of affection. Heartfelt, revelatory and a lasting tribute from the playwright to “the most beautiful friend I ever had.”

More information here

Buy tickets here

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.