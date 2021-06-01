Tomorrow’s Health: blood pressure, hypertension & tai chi

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New research in the U.K. finds people who lose weight to manage type 2 diabetes can also lower their blood pressure and in some cases eliminate the need for hypertension medication.
Doctors say obesity is a major cause of high blood pressure.
Hypertension’s lasting effects
A large European study finds high blood pressure during pregnancy can increase the risk of stroke or heart disease for babies later on.
Hypertension or pre-eclampsia during pregnancy is common and often temporary for mothers, but researchers in Sweden say it can have a long-term impact on offspring for decades.
Tai chi lowers belly fat
A study in Hong Kong finds tai chi can be just as effective as conventional exercise to reduce belly fat for middle-aged and older adults.
Tai chi uses slow exercise, mediation and rhythmic breathing.
Researchers say that combination can help reduce waist size and also lower good cholesterol.
