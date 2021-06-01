Volunteers battle fire after multiple explosions

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Firefighters from several departments were called to 61 Hough Road Tuesday afternoon, after reports of explosions.
Firefighters discovered two propane tanks with their tops blown off, at what was described as a “multi-family residence.”
No one was injured, but the Red Cross was on hand to help two people.
Norfolk firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Brasher, Winthrop, Louisville and Massena.
The incident was reported to firefighters at about 2:30 PM.
