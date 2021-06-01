Work underway to improve Routes 11, 37 safety

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For years, drivers have been confused by the traffic pattern just north of the city of Watertown, where routes 11 and 37 criss-cross.
That’s about the change.
Construction is underway on a new traffic pattern, one in which the two highways - instead of crossing each other - will be merged into a traffic roundabout.
If you’re having trouble picturing where this is, it’s by the Seaway Plaza, and near the North Pole fire station. In fact, the state Department of Transportation calls it the North Pole Project.”
There will be other improvements as well.
“We’re going to be improving the community not just by the roadway, but also doing sidewalk enhancements and also a pollinator habitat,” said Sean Hennessey, Assistant Commissioner of the Department of TRansportation.
Work is expected to wrap up by November.
