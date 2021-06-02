Along lake, river, worries about low water levels

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, people have gotten used to worrying about high water levels.
The floods of 2017 and 2019 guaranteed that.
So this year is a startling reversal of fortune; water levels that are well below normal, as the summer season begins.
On a trip to JP’s Marine in Alexandria Bay Wednesday, you could see by marks on a dock, now exposed to the sun, how low the water is. And if that wasn’t enough, a boat was resting in what should have been water - but was mud.
“This was underwater in 2017, 2019, and then a pandemic, then no water. It’s really hard to take all this in,” said Jim Stewart, owner of JP’s Marine.
He’s used to fixing up boats, but not this early.
“We’re already seeing propellers, we’re seeing a lot of the rental boats out on the water, those are getting banged up from the rocks,” Stewart said.
By the numbers, water levels were at 248 feet in 2019, 247 in 2020. This year? 245 feet.
“We’re 3 feet low,” said Chris Symenow, as he looked out from his dock.
Chris said he can’t remember a time in the last 17 years where the water has been this low.
“Just getting here we can’t even get to our dock. Our neighbors are nice enough to let us use theirs in deeper water, there,” he said.
Both Symenow and Stewart are hoping for some sort of resolution before the season’s end.
One hope is that the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board will hold off on releasing more water from the Moses-Saunders Dam in Massena.
“We’re at the end of season water levels, and if it gets any lower then there will be no more boating this summer,” said Stewart.
We reached out to the River Board for comment on these low water levels. The board told us back in May the hope is to have the water looking more normal by now - but as we saw Wednesday, it’s still pretty dry.
