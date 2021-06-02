Arsenal Street building to be torn down to make way for subdivision

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A vacant building sitting in the heart of a Watertown commercial area is set to be demolished -- with hopes of redevelopment.
It’s at 1068 Arsenal Street, which most recently housed a car dealership.
Prime LLC owns the nearly three-acre property.
Tuesday, the Watertown city planning board approved a request to make the land a subdivision.
While there is no set plan for redevelopment, a representative for the company says it could sell one of the subdivided parcels.
“When you can replace any vacant land with land put back into productive use, that’s always a positive,” city planner Geoffrey Urda said. “So, to see a parcel activated again and become occupied is always a positive.”
Before the land can officially be subdivided, the building needs to be torn down. They’ll have six months to get that done.
