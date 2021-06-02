In attack on meat processor, north country ag experts see warning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hackers who targeted the world’s largest meat supplier - JBS - forced it to shut down all of its U.S. beef processing plants for a few days.
The incident reminds local agricultural experts how centralized our meat supply has become.
“If JBS has to shut down all of their meat processing plants in the US, that accounts for 25 percent of our beef supply alone. Not to mention pork and poultry,” said Jay Matteson, Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator.
In the U.S. there are three major meat processing companies. Local butchers can sell on a limited scale, but they’ re heavily regulated unless certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In Jefferson County, there aren’t any USDA-certified meat processing plants.
“That needs to be diversified. We need to decentralize. We need to figure out a different system to maintain a more local or regional food supply versus these major plants that feed the whole nation,” Matteson said.
Changing this isn’t easy. Jefferson County has tried for years., with failed attempts.
Tyler Ebersol is the latest to try; he runs what’s known as a custom exempt shop in Adams.
“With custom exempt, farmers bring me their animals and we can only sell them by the quarter, whole or half. Whereas with USDA, you can sell by the steak or pound of burger or whatever,” Ebersol said.
Ebersol says his proposed USDA plant would draw more business from farmers, who could then sell to restaurants., stores and folks who don’t want 600 pounds of meat at one time.
“It’ll be a facility big enough to butcher about 30 cows and 40 pigs a week, plus lambs and goats and that stuff,” he said.
If he succeeds, ag experts say it’ll be a more reliable source for area consumers to get their meat.
“These cyber attacks are threatening our food supply. That’s the most important thing. The government needs to do everything they can to support these projects (USDA plants in the area) when they’re proposed.,” Matteson said.
“It’s not just helping a business, it’s helping our food supply be strengthened and fortified.”
As for the effects of the JBS hack, experts don’t think it will affect the price or supply of meat you see in the grocery store.
