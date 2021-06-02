The Cadleys Live at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The Cadleys at the Clayton Opera House
The Cadleys- Bluegrass. Tickets are $15 each and are ONLY available by calling the box office: 315-686-2200
Friday, June 11, 2021
7:30pm-9:00pm
*Doors open at 6:45pm The Cadleys are one of the most popular acoustic bands in the Northeast. Following in the tradition of great male-female duets like George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, and Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons, John and Cathy show how two voices blended in seamless harmony can produce one powerful sound.
