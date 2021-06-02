Clouding up, but still pleasant

Wednesday AM Weather
By Beth Hall | June 2, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 7:54 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We start out sunny, but it will cloud up heading into the afternoon.

It will stay pleasantly warm, though. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

There’s a small chance of rain in the evening and a better chance overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Rain continues off and on all day Thursday and thunderstorms are possible. It will be a little cooler with highs around 70.

It will be partly sunny Friday with a 40 percent chance of late-day showers. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 80s on Saturday.

Sunday and Monday will both be sunny and in the mid-80s.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.