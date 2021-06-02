Don’t give away your prescription drugs, police say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If someone comes to your door and says they’re there to collect your unused prescription drugs, don’t give them any.
That’s the word from Watertown city police who say they received a complaint last month of a man going door to door to collect medications for disposal. The man claimed he was from Jefferson Community College.
Police say there’s no such program.
Police also say it’s illegal for people to give their prescription medications to someone else.
Unused medications can be taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Waterman Drive in Watertown weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Staff at the window will provide instructions. No needles, EpiPens, creams, or liquids are allowed.
There’s also a prescription medication collection drive at the Jefferson County Highway Department on County Road 190 in Watertown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.
