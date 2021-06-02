Drawing Exhibit at the Everson

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Although known primarily for her lustrous ceramic vessels, legendary artist Beatrice Wood was a prolific drawer with a penchant for depicting sidelong glances and body language between couples (and thruples!). Particularly relevant during a pandemic that will long be remembered for social distancing, Tête-à-Tête-à-Tête is a celebration of Wood’s uncanny ability to capture the inherent drama of social interactions with a few deft strokes of her pen.
Photo credit
Beatrice Wood. The Man Who Was Not Lonely, 1990. Pencil and colored pencil on paper. 10½ x 15½ inches. Everson Museum of Art; Gift of Francis Naumann and Marie T. Keller, Yorktown Heights, NY, 2017.10.82
