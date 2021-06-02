Driver spotlight: Tim Fuller

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tim Fuller finished second this past week in the 358 modified feature at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.
The Fuller Rush Man is tearing up the track so far this season. He’s found the winner’s circle, not only at Can-Am but also at Bridgeport Speedway in New Jersey.
The Edwards native loves calling Can-Am his home. He plans on spending some time in the Super DIRTcar series in both big blocks and 358 modified.
Watch the video for Mel Busler’s interview with the talented driver.
