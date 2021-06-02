Exhibit Extended at River Muse Gallery

At the RIver Muse Gallery through June 30. (Source: Alice Elisabeth)
By Craig Thornton | June 2, 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

The fun never stops at River Muse, with their first official Guest Artist Feature of 2021. Alice Elisabeth, “Into the Light”. The exhibit is on display April 3 to June 30, 2021.

These images are a celebration and homage to the sanctity of nature and of the female sex. The works exude variety of bright, bold colors to capture the individuality and distinctive identities of the subjects.

Alice paints in mostly oil, as well as acrylic and watercolor. Much of the imagery She creates is a communication of her connection to nature and how she experiences it as a woman.

The North Country and Thousand Island region has been the backdrop for her work for the last four years. Alice has cultivated an appreciation for and have drawn inspiration from this area. Flowers being a natural symbol of femininity, are a common motif throughout.

In this showing Alice wants the audience to feel completely immersed in nature and to join her in the veneration of woman.

