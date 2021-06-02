Good-bye and good luck to Abbey!

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tough name to say, great to have around.
That’s our slightly tongue-in-cheek way of saying good-bye and good luck to one our bright young reporters, Abbey Buttacavoli.
Abbey is a native of Albany and graduate of SUNY Oswego, who for the last two years has been one of the mainstays of the 7 News reporting staff.
Whether it was breaking news - or something more “feature-ish” - Abbey handled the reporting with style. For the last year, Abbey has also led our Sunday coverage, anchoring out 6 and 11 PM newscasts.
Abbey is headed down Route 812 to Syracuse, where she’ll report for CNY Central.
We hate to see her go, we’re glad for her opportunity to grow as a journalist, and we thank her for her time her.
Adios, Abbey.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.