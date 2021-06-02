Highlights & scores: plenty of diamond action

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - High school softball, high school baseball, and the collegiate league Watertown Rapids all made news on Tuesday.
NAC softball: Colton-Pierrepont vs. Brushton-Moira
Colton-Pierrepont hosting Brushton-Moira in Northern Athletic Conference softball
Brushton-Moira’s Summer Mayville belts a shot to right field. She would come all the way around to score, tying the game 2-2.
With a runner at first, the Colts’ Alana Rutledge lays down the bunt. The ball is dropped at first. Everyone’s safe.
Emma Clemmo drives the ball through the left side. Two runs score. Colts regain the lead, 4-2.
Layla Johnson also sends the ball through the left side. Clemmo scores. Now, it’s 5-2 Colts.
Pitcher Malia Hogle finishes with a 1-2-3 final inning.
Colts win the opener 5-2, then sweep in the nightcap 14-2.
NAC baseball: Tupper Lake vs. Parishville-Hopkinton
In NAC baseball, Tupper Lake visited Parishville-Hopkinton.
In the second inning, the Panthers are up 1-0 when Tupper’s Noah Varden with a base hit to the gap, tying the game 1-1. But the Panthers get Varden at second to end the inning.
In the bottom of the second, Jordan Snell grounds out to short. Connor Hendershot advances to third, then scores on the overthrow and it’s 2-1 Parishville-Hopkinton.
Matt Fisher gets caught in a rundown on the double steal at first and third. Jeff Crump scores.
Cade Hayes with the liner to center. Lawson Snell crosses the plate. Panthers lead 4-1.
P-H goes to the double steal again, but this time catcher Jayden Farnsworth fakes to second and gets John Snell in a rundown, swiping the tag up the line for the out.
Parishville-Hopkinton hangs on for a 10-9 win.
Rapids’ season opener coming up
The Watertown rapids held another workout Tuesday in preparation for the season opener that was just two days away.
The Rapids host the Auburn Doubledays this coming Thursday night at the Alex Duffy fairgrounds.
Clarkson assistant coach Ben Moxley is the coach of the Rapids this year. His assistant is former Herkimer player John Boland.
Boland is happy to be working with his former teammate at Herkimer.
“We played together in 2014, I think it was, went to the JUCO World Series together, I was his catcher,” Boland said. It’s pretty fun to be coaching together. He just called me randomly. I was in sports med before this as an athletic trainer and decided to start coaching again, get back on the field, put the pants back on. Coach Mox, I guess we’ll call him, he called me and wanted me to come out and coach with him so I’m here now. “Got a good group of guys and looking forward to it.”
“I got a lot of confidence in John,” Moxley said. “He’s a great guy to be around, known him for a long time. He was actually my roommate first year in college. He’s a very personable guy. He gets to know the players really well, makes them feel comfortable and has a wealth of knowledge. He worked with a lot of pitchers in the minor leagues with the Astros, so he’s got great experience. He’s going to be a really good asset for our guys.”
Tuesday’s local scores
High school baseball
Lowville 18, Carthage 1
Belleville Henderson 7, Lyme 2
Thousand Islands 16, South Jefferson 5
Copenhagen 5, Sackets Harbor 1
Heuvelton 9, Potsdam 4,
Potsdam 10, Heuvelton 2
Edwards-Knox 12, Morristown 11
Parishville-Hopkinton 10, Tupper Lake 9
Madrid-Waddington 19, St. Lawrence Central
High school softball
Lyme 8, Belleville Henderson 2
Alexandria 23, LaFargeville 20
Thousand Islands 3, South Jefferson 2
Copenhagen 8, Sackets Harbor 7
Lowville 7, Carthage 6
Norwood-Norfolk 18, Potsdam 3
Edwards-Knox 10, Morristown 0
Edwards-Knox 19, Morristown 6
Colton-Pierrepont 5, Brushton-Moira 2
Colton-Pierrepont 14, Brushton-Moira 2
Chateaugay 16, Parishville-Hopkinton 1
Hammond 13, Hermon-DeKalb 4
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Watertown 14, Indian River 7
St. Lawrence Central 17, Potsdam 7
Girls’ high school lacrosse
South Jefferson 19, General Brown 3
Watertown 8, Immaculate Heart 5
Indian River 12, Carthage 4
Potsdam 22, Saranac-Lake Placid 16
Salmon River 19, Plattsburgh 3
Boys’ high school tennis
Carthage 5, Watertown 0
High school golf
Watertown 5.5, Lowville 1.5
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.