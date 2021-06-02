Jefferson County Dairy Parade is back

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Dairy Parade took a year off because of the pandemic, but now it’s back.
County agricultural coordinator Jay Matteson says the parade usually draws between 40 and 45 entries. Right now, the tally is more than 60.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The parade starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4.
People can watch the parade as it proceeds along Washington Street in Watertown from Watertown High to the Dulles State Office Building.
There will be no judging stand in front of the building this year, so people should avoid congregating there.
