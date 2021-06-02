Plans set for Watertown Pride 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Plans have been set for Watertown Pride 2021.
After a year in which most Pride activities were canceled because of the pandemic, this year’s schedule includes a flag raising, a drag show and fireworks.
In its third year, Watertown Pride is a volunteer group which plans a weekend full of events for the local LGBTQ community. In 2019 - the inaugural flag raising drew a crowd of more than 400 people, the most ever for a Watertown flag raising ceremony.
This year, events run June 18, 19 and 20.
“I’m just excited to see people in real life again and have people actually there in person. It’s going to be wonderful,” said Mark Irwin, one of the organizers.
“We’ve got hopefully great weather, it’s a great time of year. And the chance to see people and celebrate again on this side of the pandemic is going to be so wonderful.”
The flag raising is Saturday, June 19 at 9 AM with a color-blast fun run in Thompson Park at noon, and fireworks at 10 PM. Text nnypride to 44321 to support pride - and to get a schedule of events.
Nationally and internationally, June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
