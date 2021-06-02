Watertown Fire Department prepares to retire decades-old engine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Engine Four at the Watertown Fire Department still finds itself hitting the streets as one of Chief Matt Timerman’s reserve units.
“It’s not unusual for this vehicle to be used, probably on average, maybe five times a month,” Timerman said.
Timerman and the truck go way back.
“It’s a 1996, but actually, it came on at the same time I did in 1997. On my first day, we had just received it. And the city put me and this in service about the same time.”
While Timerman has climbed to the department’s top spot, Engine Four is a little overdue for retirement. The chief says the department tends to hold on to fire engines for about twenty years.
Watertown’s budget puts the wheels of that retirement in motion with a little more than 600-thousand dollars set aside to buy a new rig.
Watertown mayor Jeff Smith says it was always the city’s plan to make the purchase, just not this soon.
“It was actually scheduled to be in next year’s budget,” Smith said. “While we were going through the budget process, I expressed concern with the possibility of inflation and rates going up for borrowing.”
The new pumper truck isn’t the only expected addition to the Watertown Fire Department’s fleet. It’ll also be bringing in a new ladder truck to replace the one currently in reserve. And there are some similarities between the two vehicles, like when they should arrive, and how the department plans to purchase the parts.
Timerman says the department is streamlining the ladder truck purchase through a co-op out of Texas. If there are no issues, he plans to do the same for the new pumper.
When Engine Four’s replacement does arrive, it will be put on the frontlines. That could take a year after its purchased.
Timerman says it could be up to two years before the reserve truck retires.
“I’m happy with it here,” Timerman said. “But all things have to come to an end at some point. Hopefully we can retire it before there are problems.”
Smith says the city still needs vote on a bond for the new engine. The earliest that could be is August.
