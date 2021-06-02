Watertown man not guilty in flag removal

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man who removed the LBGTQ Pride flag from Watertown’s city hall in 2020 was found not guilty of third degree criminal tampering Wednesday.
The jury reached the verdict in the case of Donnie Barrigar, despite Barrigar having recorded himself removing the flag and putting it in the city hall mailbox.
Barrigar’s lawyer, John Hallett, said it took the jury about 45 minutes to reach its verdict.
Hallett said the question before the jury was whether Barrigar’s actions violated the law, and they concluded it didn’t.
Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna Mills said Wednesday she suspects the jury acquitted Barrigar because one element of third degree tampering that must be proved is a show of “substantial inconvenience,” in this case, for the people working at city hall. Mills said the jury may have had difficulty with that part of the alleged crime.
Mills said the DA’s office completely respects the jury’s verdict.
Barrigar, who espouses a belief that the earth is flat, was recently arrested after a confrontation at a Watertown city council meeting.
