Amid nation-wide hacking crisis, here’s how you can protect your information

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - First a pipeline, then a meat processing industry. Computer experts say hacking is only getting more serious, and so are the targets.
“We are under attack by foreign entities. That is what is going on here,” said Jeanna Matthews, professor of Computer Science at Clarkson University.
Matthews said our government has inadvertently enabled these hacks by using vulnerabilities in programs to collect data for targeted advertising. Now, malicious hackers are squeezing through the cracks.
“We are at a cyber war,” Matthews said.
Matthews said foreign hackers aren’t just weakening our nations’ resources. They’re also weakening our nations’ unity, by creating extremist narratives online.
“Social media platforms are being manipulated by foreign actors to pit us against one another,” Matthews said. “They will create accounts on both sides of a devisive issue and say extreme things on both sides with the goal of tearing the middle apart. That’s a great recipe for taking a country down. If you can’t take them down with a military, get them to attack one another.”
“We do need a better perimeter around the US where we can protect ourselves,” said Steel Potter, owner of Northern Computers.
Potter is a computer care specialist who runs systems all across the country, says its important to protect data on a home-by-home basis.
“You wanna make sure you have a good secure WiFi, you wanna make sure you have your updates done, turn your Bluetooth off,” Potter said.
Matthews added, “turning off audio surveillance can be a good idea. Turning off devices when you don’t need them can be a really good idea.”
Most importantly, experts said get an anti-ransomware program.
“It will sit there and analyze data. It will see something happening and stop that action. I recommend a Sophos program, Sophos home. It’s free, it protects up to ten computers,” Potter said.
As for the nation-wide hacking crisis, experts said it will likely continue, as will the calls to get more secure infrastructure, better protecting our nations’ sources.
