A big number: Lewis County reports no new COVID cases

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Big - and very good - news from Lewis County Thursday.
The county reported no new cases of COVID 19, the first time that’s happened since October 16 of last year.
In addition, the number of people hospitalized with COVID has now dropped to one.
In all, the county reports 2,362 cases of the virus since the pandemic began last March.
Lewis County has seen 30 deaths from COVID.
The news is almost as good from St. Lawrence County: only one new case reported. We don’t have an exact way of looking back to the last time that happened, but like Lewis County, it’s been a long while.
There are now 23 active cases in St. Lawrence County, down from 27 Wednesday.
Three people remain hospitalized, and there are no new deaths to report.
