Big year set for bridge work in St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a banner year for bridge construction in St. Lawrence County. Bridges big and small will be getting replaced or upgraded.
There will be nine bridges under construction in St. Lawrence County by summer.
“Between the county legislature and New York State DOT our projects have got funding because of demonstrated need on our system,” said Donald Chambers, St. Lawrence County Highways Superintendent.
The county hasn’t seen this much bridge building in at least a decade. Among the largest are the replacements of Browns Bridge in Hannawa Falls and the Depot Street Bridge in Helena.
“Usually we’re talking three, four structures a year. Now we’re doing nine,” Chambers said.
Also getting underway is the replacement of a temporary snowmobile bridge at Jones Road with one that can handle cars and trucks.
And on top of that, the county just awarded a bid of $1.3 million dollars for bridge preservation projects on County Route 27 in DeGrasse and Island Branch Road Bridge in Fowler. The wild card in getting them all done is the difficulty with getting steel deliveries on time.
“This year with COVID restrictions has made that situation even worse,” Chambers said.
But county officials think they can get all the work done by the end of the construction season.
Most of the larger projects will be 95 percent paid for by the feds and state. Many of the smaller ones are funded 100 percent by the county.
