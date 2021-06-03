Brian E. Watson, 54, of Glenfield

Brian was born on July 19, 1966 in Star Lake, NY, a son of Max W. and Dorothy Rixon Watson. He Graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School and attended Canton ATC and New York State Ranger School at Wanakena, where he received his Associates Degree in Forestry. He worked for various companies in the area before becoming employed as a surveyor for Kovach Surveying in Lowville for several years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, hiking, and loved the woods. He especially enjoyed building and being at his camp.