COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cecil B. Wilson, 95, of Colton, NY passed away on June 1, 2021 at his home.
Family and friends may call at Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 12-2. An Elks Ritual will be held at 1:45 p.m. before the funeral services at 2:00pm with the Rev. Rob Schirmer presiding. Burial will be held in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery in Colton following the services.
Surviving Cecil are his wife of 75 years, Shirley of Colton, a son, William and Lucy Wilson of New Port Richey, FL, two daughters, Linda and Richard Powell of Lisbon, Sally and Wally Wood of Lisbon, a sister, Charlotte Witherall of Sebring, FL as well as seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Cecil was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Harold, Ivan, and Glenn Wilson as well as two grandsons, Travis Wood and Joshua Powell.
Born in Hopkinton, NY on November 9, 1925 to the late Leslie and Pearl Brown Wilson. Cecil graduated from Parishville High School and married Shirley Marriott on December 13, 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1945-1946 and upon his honorable discharge, he worked as a supervisor for NY Telephone Company for 30 years, retiring in 1984.
Cecil and Shirley enjoyed spending winters in New Port Richey, FL and summers in Colton, NY on Higley Flow. Cecil also enjoyed the outdoors, spending time at Sylvan Falls Hunting Club where he was a member and was also an avid bowler and longtime member of the Potsdam Elks Club.
Memorial donations in Cecil’s memory can be made to the Colton Fire Department Rescue Squad. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Cecil B. Wilson.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.