Cecil B. Wilson, 95, of Colton

Surviving Cecil are his wife of 75 years, Shirley of Colton, a son, William and Lucy Wilson of New Port Richey, FL, two daughters, Linda and Richard Powell of Lisbon, Sally and Wally Wood of Lisbon, a sister, Charlotte Witherall of Sebring, FL as well as seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Cecil was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Harold, Ivan, and Glenn Wilson as well as two grandsons, Travis Wood and Joshua Powell.