11 COVID cases reported in 3-county area

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - COVID-19 cases continue to dwindle in the north country, with 11 reported Wednesday in St. Lawrence, Lewis, and Jefferson counties.
Jefferson County reported two new cases, bringing the total to 7,120. One person is hospitalized. There have been 87 deaths since the pandemic began.
Officials say 6,991 people have recovered from the illness.
St. Lawrence County reported five new cases, bringing their total to 7,494. There are 27 active cases.
Three people are hospitalized; 97 have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
There were four new cases in Lewis County for a total of 2,362.
Two people are hospitalized. Thirty have died since the pandemic began.
Officials say 2,313 people have recovered from the illness.
