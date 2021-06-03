DANC studies single-stream recycling for 3 counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Development Authority of the North Country is hoping to bring single-stream recycling to all of the north country.
The goal is to open a Materials Recovery Facility, which would take in recyclables, separate them, and then sell them.
“We’re looking basically to save money for Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties,” DANC executive director Carl Farone Jr. said.
Farone says a recycling transfer station already exists in Harrisville. All of St. Lawrence County uses that facility for single-stream recycling.
The difference is that once it’s separated, it’s taken to another location in Liverpool to be sold.
DANC is in the middle of a $23,000 study to determine if building a Materials Recovery Facility in Harrisville is worth it for the north country.
They’re in phase 1, determining the cost of building and operating the facility.
“Once we get the numbers, we’ll be able to see if it actually makes economic sense to do this,” Farone said.
Farone is expecting the results in the next few weeks. If DANC decides it’s worth it, they’ll move on to phase 2. That would cost another $23,000.
The city of Watertown has debated single-stream recycling. It’s included in the city’s budget, but council members are divided on if they should make the change now.
