Dennis G. Dockum, 67, of Norwood

In his free time, Dennis enjoyed reading and was an accomplished writer as well. He loved his cats and was steadfast with their care. We will always remember his deep and sonorous voice, and his talent for singing. He was known for his warmth and his humor. He was always patient with the many questions of his co-workers. He tried to teach the people he helped so that they would feel more confident with their job tools. He seasoned his professionalism with generous sprinkles of humanity (often in the form of humor). One of his coworkers stated that “he always spoke kindly to me during several of my traumatic family events and he generally found ways to lighten difficult moments...I will miss his gruff persona, his omnipresent humanity and his infectious laughter.”