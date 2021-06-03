Familiar face on the mound for Rapids season opener

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids open up their collegiate league season Thursday night against visiting Auburn at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds with a local product on the mound.
The Rapids will start a pitcher who is no stranger to the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. Ryan Peters will get the start.
Peters spent many a game on the Duffy Dome mound as a Watertown Cyclone.
A couple of everyday players will get their first taste of the Fairgrounds. Outfielder Aaron Whitney, who goes to Rochester and first baseman/third baseman Dylan Perry of Potomac State College in West Virginia.
The Rapids host the Auburn Doubledays Thursday with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
You can hear from Peters, coach Ben Moxley, Whitney, and Perry in the video above.
