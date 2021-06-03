Familiar face on the mound for Rapids season opener

Familiar face on Watertown Rapids mound
By Mel Busler | June 3, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 8:45 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids open up their collegiate league season Thursday night against visiting Auburn at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds with a local product on the mound.

The Rapids will start a pitcher who is no stranger to the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. Ryan Peters will get the start.

Peters spent many a game on the Duffy Dome mound as a Watertown Cyclone.

A couple of everyday players will get their first taste of the Fairgrounds. Outfielder Aaron Whitney, who goes to Rochester and first baseman/third baseman Dylan Perry of Potomac State College in West Virginia.

The Rapids host the Auburn Doubledays Thursday with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

You can hear from Peters, coach Ben Moxley, Whitney, and Perry in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.