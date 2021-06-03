Highlights & scores: Frontier League & NAC diamond action

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Diamond action was the main attraction on Wednesday.
In Frontier League baseball from Copenhagen, the Golden Knights hosted Sackets Harbor
In the bottom of the first, Garret Tufo singles back up the middle and Cody Powis scores -- 1-0 Copenhagen.
With the score 2-0, Landon Sullivan singles to center. Lucas Graves and Tufo score, making it 4-0.
Copenhagen beats Sackets Harbor 11-1 in the first game and 12-0 in the second game.
Frontier League baseball: Lowville vs. Carthage
In Lowville, the Red Raiders hosted Carthage in another Frontier League baseball contest.
It’s scoreless in the top of the third when Avery Lagasse scores on the double steal: 1-0 Carthage.
Then it’s Eric Luther going the other way for the base hit. Tommy Storms scores.
Lowville comes back to beat Carthage 14-4.
Frontier League baseball: Beaver River vs. General Brown
In Beaver Falls it was the Beaver River Beavers battling General Brown in Frontier League baseball.
It’s 1-0 Beavers in the bottom of the first. Noah Zehr slaps a base hit to right. Both Jonah Shearer and Sam Bush score, making it 3-0.
Beaver River beats General Brown 11-1.
NAC baseball: Malone vs. Massena
In Northern Athletic Conference baseball, it was Malone at Massena.
Brennin Snyder singles to left and Zach Monacelli scores, making it 7-0 Raiders.
Ethan Firnstein singles into the hole, picking up an RBI.
Nate Eastwood lines a shot inside the first base bag. David Dubray scores and it’s 10-0.
Connor Terry singles as Massena wins 12-1.
Frontier League softball: Beaver River vs. General Brown
On the softball diamond in Beaver Falls, Beaver River squares off against General Brown.
In the top of the second, it was 8-2 General Brown. Ashley Ward draws the bases loaded walk that forces home Mariah Washer -- 9-2 General Brown.
In the bottom of the second, Beaver River answers. Ella St. Croix grounds to short, the throw to second is wild, and Kenda Lehman scores from second.
Beaver River falls to General Brown 25-3.
Frontier League softball: Copenhagen vs. Sackets Harbor
In Frontier League softball from Copenhagen, the Lady Golden Knights hosting Sackets Harbor.
There’s no score in the bottom of the second when Samantha Stokley hits a shot to right that falls. Maggie Wilson, Claire Jones, and Alyssa Fitzpatrick score.
But Sackets Harbor comes back to beat Copenhagen 14-5.
NAC softball: Parishville-Hopkinton vs. Madrid-Waddington
In NAC softball, it’s Parishville-Hopkinton at Madrid-Waddington.
Natalie Snell lines a shot to short and Emma Bloom scores, making it 1-0 Panthers.
It becomes 2-0 when a wild pitch scores Snell.
Kaeleigh Burke lines a shot off the pitcher and Lacey Sullivan scores.
Ainsley French is aboard on a bad throw and 2 runs score.
Madrid-Waddington wins 20-16.
Wednesday’s local scores
High school baseball
Copenhagen 11, Sackets Harbor 1
Copenhagen 12, Sackets Harbor 0
South Jefferson 12, Indian River 0
Lyme 14, Belleville Henderson 0
Lowville 14, Carthage 4
Beaver River 11, General Brown 1
Thousand Islands 19, Alexandria 4
Hermon-DeKalb 30, Morristown 17
Canton 9, Salmon River 4
Gouverneur 4, OFA 1
Gouverneur 7, OFA 0
Massena 12, Malone 1
Tupper Lake 8, Madrid-Waddington 7
Lisbon 16, Edwards-Knox 1
High school softball
Sackets Harbor 14, Copenhagen 5
Lowville 11, Carthage 10
South Jefferson 12, Indian River 4
Lyme 8, Belleville Henderson 4
LaFargeville 12, Alexandria Bay 2
General Brown 25, Beaver River 3
St. Lawrence Central 23, Potsdam 5
Hermon-DeKalb 23, Morristown 3
Hermon-DeKalb 14, Morristown 1
Edwards-Knox 19, Lisbon 7
OFA 11, Gouverneur 8
Heuvelton 17, Harrisville 0
Madrid-Waddington 20, Parishville-Hopkinton 20
Chateaugay 28, Tupper Lake 1
Massena 8, Malone 1
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Salmon River 17, OFA 3
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Heuvelton 13, OFA 11
Canton 13, Massena 4
Fulton 13, Watertown 8
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.