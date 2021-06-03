Howard H. Bariteau, 86, native of Carthage

Howard not only loved teaching music, he loved playing his trombone. Among the groups he was a member of are: Watertown VFW, The Watertown Civic Band, which he later served as a director, and the Wisner Combo in which he also played string bass. He was an original member of Frank Sacci’s Big Band, playing bass trombone with that group for 50 years. Howard felt very honored to have accompanied the following: Al Martino, Robert Goulet, Eddie Fischer, Jerry Vale, Rich Little, and The Four Aces. In 1977, Howard was honored with being elected a member of the Society of Phi Kappa Lambda. In later years he could be found playing in pit bands and playing bass trombone in the Clayton Community Band. When ill health kept him from playing in ensembles, he continued to practice daily as long as he was able.