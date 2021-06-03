Howard H. Bariteau, 86, native of Carthage

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Howard H. Bariteau went to live with Jesus on Sunday, May 30, 2021, having passed away at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center after a brief admission.
Howard H. Bariteau was born in Watertown on July 26, 1934, the only child of the late Henry and Clara Abbott Bariteau of Carthage. He graduated from Carthage High School, earned a Bachelor of Music Degree in 1955 from Houghton College. Howard earned a Master of Science in Education from the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam. Howard taught vocal music for one year at Union Academy in Belleville, NY.
He volunteered to be drafted into the US Army. Following basic training at Ft. Dix, Howard was with the 81st Army Band as a trombonist, at Ft. Brooke and Ft. Buchanan, San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was honorably discharged in July 1958.
After returning to NYS, Howard taught vocal music at Fabius-Pomey for a year. In 1959 he began his 33 year career as Instrumental Music Teacher at Hammond Central School, the last 8 of them also serving as the Assistant Principal. Throughout his career he was active in the Valley League Music Association, serving as a guest conductor of the concert and jazz bands on numerous occasions, as well as a member of NYSSMA and NYSUT. When Howard retired in 1992, he left a rich legacy of the love of making music which will continue to live on for generations.
Howard not only loved teaching music, he loved playing his trombone. Among the groups he was a member of are: Watertown VFW, The Watertown Civic Band, which he later served as a director, and the Wisner Combo in which he also played string bass. He was an original member of Frank Sacci’s Big Band, playing bass trombone with that group for 50 years. Howard felt very honored to have accompanied the following: Al Martino, Robert Goulet, Eddie Fischer, Jerry Vale, Rich Little, and The Four Aces. In 1977, Howard was honored with being elected a member of the Society of Phi Kappa Lambda. In later years he could be found playing in pit bands and playing bass trombone in the Clayton Community Band. When ill health kept him from playing in ensembles, he continued to practice daily as long as he was able.
Howard met the love of his life, Miriam Hall, while teaching in Belleville. They were married in the Belleville United Methodist Church on March 1, 1957.
After the family moved to the ‘house on the hill’, Howard and Miriam were busy raising their family and became active in the Hammond Presbyterian Church. Howard was an ordained elder and served multiple terms on the church session. Howard felt led to become a lay preacher. After two years of study, he was commissioned as lay preacher in the Presbytery of NNY where he served many churches. Howard led and played bass guitar in the HPC praise band for many summers during the contemporary services. He was also known to compose some original praise tunes for those services. During retirement he was active in the Presbytery of NNY and served two terms of Moderator of the Presbytery. He also represented PNNY at Synod of the Northeast.
He was a deeply compassionate man, who loved his wife, his family and his Lord. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Miriam Hall Bariteau, children, Michele, Stephen and wife Karin, Philip and wife Kristen, grandchildren Katherine, Nicholas, Bryan, Victoria and step-grandson Brendan Dolan and wife Sapphire.
A memorial service will be held on July 5th at 2 pm at the Foxwood Memorial Park Chapel. He will be interred at the Foxwood Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hammond and Brier Hill volunteer fire and rescue departments.
Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.