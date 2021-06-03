Jacob Louis Cook, Jr. Akwiréntha, 66, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Jacob Louis Cook, Jr. Akwiréntha, 66, of Wade LaFrance Memorial Road, in Snye, passed on May 31, 2021 peacefully in the arms of his wife, Donna and supported in prayer by his mother-in law, Rita Oakes Arbour.
Jake was born on November 11, 1954 in Massena New York, son of the late Jake and Fran (Leaf) Cook of Akwesasne. On October 20, 2020, he married Donna Arbour in Massena.
Jake graduated from Massena High School, where he played on the hockey team. He later became a certified welder for the Local 440. Jake was a man who was quiet, well spoken, polite and caring. He was full of adventure in the reality of NOW. When he laughed, you knew it because it came from his heart. He held his journey here on his own terms no one else’s. A good man, all around, full of adventure and stories, Jake loved to fish, being on the river, car races, horse racing, watching hockey and golfing.
Jake is survived by his wife Donna Arbour; his chosen sons, Jonathan Cook and Keenan David of Akwesasne; his mother- in-law, Rita Arbour, Akwesasne; his sister, Carole Rusello, Kentucky; nieces and nephews, Jonathan, Noah, and Katelyn Cook and Chrissy and PJ Rusello; his brother in-law, Paul Arbour; two aunts, Elda Cook and Leona Cook; and many cousins.
Jake is also survived by his god children, Paul Jackon and Tewathasarakie; and held his many friends close, especially Leslie Herne, Mark Robillard, Dan Oakes, Jimmy Hall, Keon Oakes and Craig Hall and Jessica Lazore.
In addition to his parents, Jake was predeceased by his brother, Woodrow “Woody” Cook (Pam) and his brother-in-law, Pete Rusello.
Friends and family may call Thursday, June 4th from 3-8 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Services will be held at 8:00 AM on Friday, June 5th at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Hogansburg, Father Jerome Pastores, Pastor of St. Regis Catholic Church, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Ronald Mc Donald House in Burlington, Vermont.
