Jacob Louis Cook, Jr. Akwiréntha, 66, of Akwesasne

Jake graduated from Massena High School, where he played on the hockey team. He later became a certified welder for the Local 440. Jake was a man who was quiet, well spoken, polite and caring. He was full of adventure in the reality of NOW. When he laughed, you knew it because it came from his heart. He held his journey here on his own terms no one else’s. A good man, all around, full of adventure and stories, Jake loved to fish, being on the river, car races, horse racing, watching hockey and golfing.