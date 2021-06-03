Larry Whitford, 65, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Larry Whitford, 65, of 196 Duke Road, Oswego, and formerly of Watertown passed away June 2, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
Born on May 19, 1956 in Watertown, NY, son of William and Betty Reynolds Whitford, he graduated from Watertown High School.
Following school he worked construction for the Laborers International Union throughout the local area. He retired after becoming disabled.
Larry moved to Oswego in March of 2020 and resided with his niece and her husband, Becky Whitford and Matthew Bradford.
He enjoyed watching DVD’s, listening to classic rock, attending family functions, camping and cookouts.
He is survived by his brother, Steven Whitford, Watertown, a sister and brother in law, Bonnie (Mike) Malone, PA, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by a sister, Carol Sue Whitford and seven brothers, William Whitford Jr., Tommy, Randy, John, Richard, Danny and Terry Whitford.
A calling hour will be held 1 p.m. to 2 pm. Monday, June 7th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. A graveside service will follow at N. Watertown Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.
