Michelle L. (Cutler) Marcantonio, 57, formerly of Norwood

Michelle worked as a pharmacy manager at Walgreens throughout most of her career. During a 5-year remission she later was employed by Publix in Port St. Lucie, FL, where she and her staff were awarded the Rxelllence in 2015. Throughout her battle with breast cancer, Michelle was an active participant in finding a cure for the disease. She was the team leader for Making Strides for Breast Cancer, volunteered for Reach to Recovery, and attended many support group sessions. She was an encouragement to all that were diagnosed with the illness.