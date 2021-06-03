Much-needed rain

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s not a bright, sunny day.
Rain will be on and off all day and into the evening. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
It dries up overnight. Lows will be around 60
Friday starts out cloudy, but it will be sunny by afternoon. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 70s.
It will be mostly sunny with his around 80 on Saturday.
It will be sunny, hot, and humid Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It will be in the mid-80s Sunday and Monday and in the upper 80s on Tuesday.
There’s a small chance of rain on Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
