Nancy J. Gemmill, 68, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nancy J. Gemmill, age 68, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at St John’s Church on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11:00AM with a reception immediately following. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Nancy is survived by her son, Chris Taylor and his wife, Jacque, of Fort Mill, SC, her daughter, Anissa McGaw and her husband, Jesse, of Ogdensburg, NY and her son, Dennis Williams and his fiancé, Shannon West, of Ogdensburg, NY, her stepchildren; Cheryl Gemmill and longtime companion, Lynn, of St. Regis Falls, NY, Lauren Gemmill, Jr. and his wife, Crystal, of Ogdensburg, NY, Roxanne Gemmill Bercume and her longtime companion, Steve, of Potsdam, NY and Terry Gemmill of Ogdensburg, NY; twenty four grandchildren, many great grandchildren, many siblings and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Nancy was born on December 5, 1952, in Syracuse, NY, the daughter of Charles Cooter and Shirley Havener. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Syracuse, NY.
Nancy married Lauren Gemmill, Sr. on October 4, 1981. He predeceased her in 1997. After Lauren’s passing, she had a longtime companion, Bart Sovie, who passed away in 2017.
Nancy was a longtime employee of A. Barton Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg as a CNA.
Nancy was happiest when baking, cooking, and feeding everyone. She enjoyed spending time with her family and shopping with her friends. She also loved her two animals, Bailey and Callie.
Donations can be made to St. John’s Church Memorial Fund, 500 Caroline St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, where a tree will be planted in her memory.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
