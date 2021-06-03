WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Rustic Riders
Norwood Village Green Concert Series – Thursday June 3 at 7pm
This is a Free Concert
Liotta Band Shell on the Norwood Village Green
The Rustic Riders create their sound with music old and new. They invite you to sing, move, reflect and renew with voice, strings, and percussion. In concert, the Rustic Riders share new songs with traditional roots and their love of traditional tunes. They have played across the North Country, Vermont, and New Hampshire and love interacting with audiences.
Lisa was strongly influenced by traditional folk and folk revival. Her mother was a professional performer who loved Broadway and Swing. Klaus grew up in a multicultural home infused with Latin rhythms and he developed a love of rhythm and blues
