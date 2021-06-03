Officers intercept drugs at Cape Vincent prison, union says

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Correctional officers report recovering two packages containing drugs mailed to inmates at the Cape Vincent state prison last month.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents the officers, says that if the state adopts what’s called a Secure Vendor Program, it would help stop drugs from making their way into prisons.
NYSCOPBA says that on May 12, and officer found irregularities while using a scanner on a can of food.
It turned out the can held four bundles of what is believed to be synthetic marijuana. The drugs, which were mailed from an address in Brooklyn, weighed 80 grams.
An officer processing a package containing sneakers on May 18 discovered 130 strips of suboxone hidden in the tongues of the footwear.
Those drugs were mailed from an address in North Carolina.
“Assaults and contraband continue to be a significant problem in all of our prisons, yet DOCCS continues to ignore both issues,” said Bryan Hluska, who’s vice president of NYSOPBA’s central region. “Simply re-installing the Secure Vendor Program would put a substantial dent in the amount of contraband that get into the hands of inmates.”
DOCCS stands for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.