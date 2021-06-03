Patricia P. Nichols, 85, native of Henderson

Pat graduated in 1953 from Union Academy in Belleville, New York and completed her undergraduate in Nursing and graduate degree in Public Health from Syracuse University. She married James E. Lynch in 1958 and continued to work as clinical nurse while raising 3 children (Michael Lynch, Jeffrey Lynch and Laurel Lynch Beeler). She moved to Michigan in 1972 and continued to share her passion for health education through her work within the Birmingham School District and The Michigan Department of Education.