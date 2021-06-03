CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Patricia Weber, 59, of Omar passed away at her home Saturday, May 29, 2021.
She was born August 17, 1961, daughter of Raymond and Elsie Batcha and received her Associates in Nursing from Hudson Valley Community College. Patricia worked as a Registered Nurse for NYS Department of Corrections, most recently for Cape Vincent Correctional Facility.
She is survived by her three sons, Lucas, Travis, and Justin Weber; granddaughter Elsie Jane Weber; three sisters, Susan Leonard, Janice Allen, and Carolyn Flood; brother David Batcha; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Patricia’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
